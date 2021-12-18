England’s record with the pink ball is dreadful, and their optimism for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide appears to be misplaced.

England’s record with the pink ball is dismal, and their optimism for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide appears ill-founded.

Fans are excited at the prospect of England’s bowlers swinging the ball around corners, but a closer look at the numbers suggests they are big underdogs.

After the heartbreak of Brisbane, the prospect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad being given the pink ball in Adelaide this week gives England fans hope that the Ashes series is not over.

However, Joe Root’s men’s record in pink-ball matches does not support the conventional wisdom that a day-night Test will level the playing field and play to England’s strengths.

In fact, England’s track record is dismal.

Only four matches make up the sample size.

England has lost three of them – all away from home – and only one of them, the first-ever day-night Test at home against the West Indies in Birmingham in August 2017, when Anderson and Broad combined to take ten wickets as Root’s side won by an innings and 209 runs in two-and-a-half days.

The only day-night Test ever played in England, with fans and administrators concluding that the concept simply does not work in the UK because the long summer evenings reduce the impact of floodlights and fans would prefer to attend games during the day.

That match was scheduled as a warm-up for the first Ashes day-night match in Adelaide a few months later, when Australia cruised to a 120-run victory despite Anderson’s five-wicket haul.

Australia has won all eight of their home pink-ball matches, which is ominous.

England’s next assignment was a day-night Test in Auckland in March 2018, where Root’s team was reduced to 27 for nine in the first 16 overs in broad daylight.

Only Craig Overton’s unbeaten 33 kept England from eclipsing their lowest Test total of 45, which they were bowled out for in Sydney in 1887.

Despite heavy rain for the majority of the match, New Zealand won by an innings and 49 runs on day five.

The fact that India was only routed for 36 in Adelaide a year ago is concerning for the tourists ahead of this week’s match.

They went on to win the championship.

