England’s Six Nations PLAYER RATINGS: Maro Itoje and George Ford have shone

England beat Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday to seal the Triple Crown and keep their Six Nations title hopes alive.

Eddie Jones’ team have bounced back after losing their opener to France, beating Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Here, Sportsmail’s Nik Simon assesses the performances of Jones’ England players.

Joe Marler – 7.5

Age: 29. Caps: 71

So effective at the scrum and can continue to be a setpiece weapon.

Mako Vunipola – 6

Age: 29. Caps: 59

Underwhelming. Dropped for trip to Paris before being put into self-isolation.

Jamie George – 7

Age: 29. Caps: 49

Has not shown ball-playing skills that made him one of the best attacking hookers.

Ellis Genge – 8

Age: 25. Caps: 18

Come of age with high-intensity cameos. Must prove he’s more than an impact sub.

Luke Cowan-Dickle – 7

Age: 26. Caps: 24

Pushing for starting No 2 jersey. Powerful performances from the bench.

Kyle Sinckler – 7.5

Age: 26. Caps: 35

One of the first names on the team-sheet.

Will Stuart – 6

Age: 23. Caps: 3

Solid but unspectacular. Adds depth at tight-head.

Maro Itoje – 8

Age: 25. Caps: 38

Proving to be the world’s most dynamic lock.

Charlie Ewels – 6

Age: 24. Caps: 15

Versatile. Filled in at flanker. Has not shown X factor to push for starting berth.

Courtney Lawes – 7

Age: 31. Caps: 85

One of the senior figures, but has not lost any of his explosive power.

Age: 30. Caps: 45

Lineout expertise will be missed if he goes to Japan.

Joe Launchbury – 6.5

Age: 28 Caps: 65

A master maul disruptor. One of Eddie Jones’ go-to figures on ‘bomb squad’ bench.

Tom Curry – 7

Age: 21. Caps: 23

Standout performer at World Cup but struggled to hit the same heights at No 8.

Lewis Ludlam – 6

Age: 24 Caps: 8

High-energy but slipped down the pecking order.

Sam Underhill – 7.5

Age: 23. Caps: 19

Consistent presence at the tackle and breakdown.

Mark Wilson – 6.5

Made just one appearance following injury but seized his opportunity.

Ben Earl – 6.5

Age: 22. Caps: 3

Has attacking skill of a winger and deserves a shot in a starting jersey.

George Ford – 8

Age: 26. Caps: 69

A growing force. Cool head and impressive play-making behind a dominant scrum.

Ben Youngs – 7

Age: 30. Caps: 99

Seemed like his days were numbered, but improved throughout tournament.

Willi Heinz – 5

Age: 33 Caps: 13

Time for a new No 9 to step up. Chances of him making next World Cup are slim.

Henry Slade – 6.5

Age: 26. Caps: 29

Limited to finishing role from bench but ably showed his versatility.

Manu Tuilagi – 7

Age: 28 Caps: 43

Injected power into attack in absence of the Vunipola brothers, but still injury prone.

Owen Farrell – 6

Standards slipped since Japan. Handling errors and tendency to moan at refs.

Jonathan Joseph – 6.5

Age: 28 Caps: 50

Silenced critics with impressive cameo on wing but has not shown consistency.

Ollie Devoto – 5

Age: 26 Caps: 2

A marginal figure with just four minutes from the bench against France.

George Furbank – 5

Age: 23. Caps: 2

Started opening two rounds but unable to transfer club form to the Test stage.

Elliot Daly – 7

Age: 27. Caps: 43

Improved under high ball, had moments of brilliance.

Anthony Watson – 7

Age: 26. Caps: 43

Burst back with a powerful and athletic return from injury against Wales.

Jonny May – 7.5

Age: 29. Caps: 56

Thrives under kick-chase attack. Frustrated not to have scored more in France.