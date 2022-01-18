England’s Six Nations squad has been announced, with Owen Farrell captaining the team despite his injury problems.

England’s Six Nations squad has been announced, with Owen Farrell controversially captaining the team despite his injury problems.

Despite not having played a game in over two months, OWEN FARRELL will captain England in the Six Nations.

Farrell, 30, has been out since injuring his ankle against Australia on November 13th, but he reclaims the captaincy from Courtney Lawes, who led the team to a 27-26 victory over South Africa in November.

Before England’s first match against Scotland on February 5, Farrell is expected to play for Saracens against London Irish in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

“He has the team’s respect, he is a winner, and he drives the competitive spirit of the team,” said coach Eddie Jones.

He’s the right man for the job.”

Manu Tuilagi, who injured his hamstring against the Springboks and has not played since, is not included.

FORWARDS:Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

BACKS:Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)Joe Marchant (

Alfie Barbeary of Wasps, Bath’s 20-year-old fly-half Orlando Bailey, Leicester flanker Ollie Chessum, Harlequins’ in-form centre Luke Northmore, and London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins are among the 36-man squad.

Tommy Freeman of Northampton is the squad’s sixth uncapped player.

“Alfie has an extraordinary ability to break tackles,” Jones said, “and we’re excited to see how he adapts to Test rugby.”

Exeter winger Jack Nowell has been recalled after battling hamstring and toe injuries.

Billy, Mako, and George Ford…

