England’s Zak Crawley says a “poor pitch” in Kent has hampered his Test batting.

England’s Zak Crawley says his Test batting has been hampered by a “poor pitch” in Kent.

Only ‘two or three’ County Championship tracks are of good enough quality to help develop Test batters, according to England’s opener.

The quality of pitches in the County Championship, according to Zak Crawley, makes it difficult for any opening batter to average above the low 30s.

Following England’s defeat in this Ashes series, the state of domestic red-ball cricket surfaces has come under fire, with coach Chris Silverwood, director of cricket Ashley Giles, and even James Anderson claiming that they do not prepare batsmen for the rigors of Test cricket.

After being questioned about why his first-class average of 31.21 is so low, Crawley has now spoken out.

“I think it’s because I’ve spent my entire Championship career batting on bad pitches,” he explained.

“It’s been difficult for me to open the batting order.

When I’ve been at my best, I’ve clearly demonstrated something that the England selectors have enjoyed.

So I was selected with a 30 average, which is lower than average, but there aren’t many openers averaging much higher than that right now.

“Until that changes, I think 34-35 is a very good average for an opener these days, which is very different from 10 years ago.”

When asked if he has ever considered leaving Kent in search of better pitches to hone his craft, Crawley replied, “No, I haven’t yet.”

I don’t see the point in moving as long as I’m still playing for England.

“Obviously, I’d like to see Canterbury’s pitch improve.

I don’t believe it is unjust of me to say so.

But I don’t think it’s just Kent; I’ve played on a lot of bad grounds.

I can think of two or three instances where I’ve gotten them to think, “Wow, this is a really good wicket.”

“It’d be difficult for me to find somewhere a little flatter.”

I believe it is more of a national issue, and I believe it would greatly benefit our Test team if pitches improved.”

The 23-year-old has already proven his worth in Test cricket, scoring 267 runs against Pakistan.

