English football mourns the death from coronavirus of Seb Lewis, the world’s most loyal fan

For some, soccer is much more than a sport and it becomes a way of life. Being a follower of a team, regardless of its category, means putting your club at the center of your priorities and organizing your personal calendar around the matches of your loved one’s team. And that is what Seb Lewis, a well-known English fan, had been doing since February 1998. The Charlton

Athletic, a team that had not missed a game in its stadium, but not far from it, reported on Thursday the death of its most faithful follower due to the coronavirus.

Whether it was hot or cold, snowing or raining, Seb Lewis, 38, had been accompanying the Charlton since 1998. This follower has not missed a game for his team since the end of the last century and has already accumulated 1,076 consecutive games cheering on his players. An incredible trajectory that the results never truncated, but which the coronavirus ended this Thursday.

We are truly devastated to hear of the passing of one of Charlton’s most dedicated, loyal and popular supporters, Seb Lewis, at the age of just 38. #cafc pic.twitter.com/KNacd5qEBy – Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 26, 2020

