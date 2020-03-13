ENTIRE Real Madrid team sent into coronavirus quarantine as training base locked down following positive test – reports

Real Madrid have placed their entire football squad into self-isolation after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports in Spain.

The measure taken by the club comes as the as-yet-unnamed basketball player shares training facilities with Zinedine Zidane’s squad at the Valdebebas complex in the Spainish capital, prompting the club to implement a 15-day period of self-isolation.

It is the latest measure taken by the global sporting community in the wake of the outbreak, which has seen more than 120,000 people infected with the virus in recent weeks.

“Real Madrid CF reports that a player from our first basketball team has tested positive after testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus,” a statement on the club’s official website reads, via translation.

“Since then, the recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid.

“Likewise, it has been decided to close the facilities of our sports city and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who provide their services in Real Madrid City remain in quarantine.

“The matches that were scheduled for today and tomorrow, corresponding to the Euroleague basketball and LaLiga soccer, will not be played.”

Juventus have taken similar measures after Italian defender Daniele Rugani also tested positive for Covid-19 just days after his team played against Inter Milan behind closed doors. Photographs after the game showed Juve players, Rugani, included, celebrating the 2-0 win in close quarters.

The Serie A season was postponed soon after the match, with La Liga also instituting a two-week suspension on league activities, announced on Thursday.

Real Madrid, who are currently in second place in La Liga, were scheduled to face Eibar on Friday and had already cancelled all media requirements ahead of the game.

It is as yet unclear how the news affects their Champions League last-16 second-leg match against Manchester City in England, scheduled for Tuesday March 17.