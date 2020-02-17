Eoin Morgan powers England to T20 series victory in South Africa

England showcased the brutal hitting they believe can unify international cricket’s two world belts later this year.

In a slug-fest in the thin air of Centurion, and on a pitch reminiscent of those they will find when they get to Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup in October, they kept landing punches in a chase which went down as the second biggest in their history.

Eoin Morgan struck the third of three 50s for the tourists – behind those of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, and equalling his own England record of 21 balls in so doing – the last of his seven sixes taking his team to a 15-13 win on clearing the ropes and the scores level with a full over to spare.

And after Moeen Ali completed the formalities of a five-wicket win with the winning run that sealed a 2-1 series success over the South Africans, England insist there is no ceiling on their ambitions.

‘Overcoming challenges like that is a huge satisfaction for me as captain and everybody within the changing room,’ said Morgan, whose decision to extend his international career beyond the historic 50-over World Cup win last summer has been vindicated with his performances this winter.

‘It creates belief that you can chase down anything and gives us confidence in our method. There is no restriction in what we can achieve. No limit.’

England had failed to knock off any of the four previous targets they had been set in this format and so the pressure was on after Quinton de Kock won the toss and tested the mettle of a team that had somehow flunked in the opening match in East London when seven runs were required from as many deliveries.

That had been Morgan’s fault: locating the fielder at long-on instead of playing the situation.

Here, he took control to settle what in Twenty20 terms was a comprehensive win, leaving five deliveries unused in a pursuit of 223.

Only against South Africa at the 2016 World Cup have an England side knocked off more.

Despite bat dominating ball throughout the contest, however, the chase was getting away from England when with 59 required off 25 balls, Morgan walloped Dale Steyn over long-off.

It was the clinical moment. Ben Stokes also weighed in with consecutive blows into the stands on the on-side off Andile Phehlukwayo as England charged home.

Even when Stokes holed out off the series’ most prolific bowler Lungi Ngidi to leave 17 required off 11, there was no stumble, Morgan continuing to use the crease to create leverage positions to propel the ball skywards.

The chase had been set up by Buttler, who still scored at a strike rate touching two a ball despite lacking fluency, and Bairstow, the second-wicket pair combining in a stand of 91 in eight overs.

When they fell trying to improvise, it left Morgan to show why he is now arguably the most feared late innings hitter in world cricket behind Andre Russell.

South Africa’s biggest T20 score of 241 for six came against England on this same ground just over 10 years ago and when Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock were in tandem at the start of this deciding contest, it appeared an upgrade was on the cards.

But the mid-innings combination of Stokes – who bowled four overs off the reel – and Adil Rashid helped check the momentum with three wickets in a 20-minute spell.

It meant that the South Africans had to rebuild briefly before returning their foot to the floor through Heinrich Klaasen, recalled on his home ground, and the Proteas’ serial finisher in David Miller.

Klaasen put his local knowledge to good use by hitting a half-century off just 25 balls. Such was Mark Wood’s concern about feeding Klaasen’s hitting arc, in fact, that he totally lost his radar in a nine-ball over that cost 23 runs.

Ultimately, though, this was not a good day to be a bowler as England showed their title rivals exactly how much muscle they possess.