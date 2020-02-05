Eric Abidal admits Barcelona interest in Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has confirmed the club are interested in Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The La Liga champions were looking for a number nine in the January transfer window, with Luis Suarez out until at least April.

Aubameyang, 30, was heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp and although a move didn’t materialise, Abidal said the club will look for a striker this summer and spoke highly of the Gabon international.

‘I know him (Aubameyang). He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive,’ Abidal told Spanish outlet Sport.

‘It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.

‘It is logical that in summer a ‘nine’ will come. It is a necessity. We know that Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer.

‘There is a list with players like [Olivier] Giroud, [Fernando] Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one thing or another we decided not to sign [someone in January].’

Abidal is currently in hot water after claims he made to Sport, stating that ‘many players were not satisfied’ with former manager Ernesto Valverde, with captain Lionel Messi responding angrily to the claims.