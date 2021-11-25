Eric Bailly of Manchester United is a surprise transfer target for Tottenham, with Antonio Conte planning a swoop for two new centre-backs.

Eric Bailly of Manchester United is a surprise transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, who is planning a swoop for two new centre-backs.

ANTONIO CONTE is said to be considering Eric Bailly as an ‘option’ to help strengthen his Tottenham defense.

Conte is looking for two new centre-halves to help shore up the defense, and he could sanction a January transfer for the Manchester United man.

Bailly, who has struggled for playing time this season, could be one of two centre-backs targeted by Conte, according to journalist Duncan Castles on The Transfer Window podcast.

The new manager wants to bring in some new faces at Tottenham and could offer Bailly a way out of Old Trafford.

While managing Inter, Conte reportedly wanted to sign Bailly and remains a fan of the 27-year-old.

However, no concrete offer has yet been made.

In January, Conte wants to sign not one, but two new centre-backs to fit into his five-man defense.

As part of a makeshift backline, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies teamed up with Eric Dier in a 2-1 win over Leeds.

Conte wants defensive reinforcements in January because Cristian Romero’s hamstring injury could be serious.

This season, Bailly has only played 45 minutes in the Premier League and has only appeared in 17 league games in the previous three seasons.

Despite his lack of playing time, Bailly is not desperate to leave the club and is eager to prove himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement.

Bailly’s only Premier League appearance this season was in the first half of Manchester City’s 2-0 derby defeat, during which he scored a hilarious own goal.

Despite the fact that starting centre-back Raphael Varane is out with an injury, Victor Lindelof is still the first-choice backup to Bailly.

The Ivory Coast international was also upset that he didn’t get a chance to play in the away match against Leicester.

Harry Maguire, who was not fully fit when he returned from injury, was preferred to Bailly after just one training session.

He joined United for £34 million from Villarreal in 2016, but has only appeared 109 times in his five years with the club.

And, despite having a contract that runs until the summer of 2024, his time at Old Trafford could be up.

