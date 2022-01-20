Eric Bieniemy will be interviewed by the head coach on Friday.

On Friday, Eric Bieniemy will meet with his head coach.

Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been the hottest name in coaching in recent years.

Over the last few years, he’s been contacted by nearly every team looking for a new head coach.

His name, on the other hand, has been mysteriously absent from this coaching cycle.

That is, until now.

Mike Klis, a Denver Broncos insider, revealed on Thursday afternoon that Bieniemy will be interviewed for the job on Friday.

“Paton and Company” is a phrase that means “Paton and Company.”

As we type, we’re zooming in on Callahan, and then meeting wO’Connell in person.

Tomorrow, Klis will interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City.

