Eric Cantona, a Manchester United legend, has launched a travel company called Looking FC to create football trips for fans who “believe in passion.”

ERIC CANTONA is taking on the prawn sandwich brigade, with the goal of showing fans the true history of their favorite teams.

Too many Manchester United fans, according to the Manchester United legend, are content to sit at home and watch the results from the comfort of their own armchairs.

So he founded Looking FC, a travel company that offers ‘pilgrimages’ to the world’s biggest clubs while also educating fans about the culture around them.

“I’d like to believe some people still believe in passion and the soul of the game,” Cantona said.

“And some people are still interested in the history and communities surrounding these iconic clubs, including the people, cities, and stadiums.”

“Yet today, you’ll find some ‘fans’ of a club who have no idea what the club’s true history is – why it was founded and by whom.

“I believe it is critical, which is why we are taking these trips.”

“These Looking FC trips give people the chance to experience not only the euphoria of the games, but also the passion, history, and community that surrounds the clubs.”

Fans can travel to football’s heartlands of Manchester, Liverpool, Milan, Madrid, and Buenos Aires on four-day trips with Looking FC.

Tickets to a historic match in the city will be available, as well as activities and masterclasses to immerse fans in the wider footballing culture.

Fans will listen to tactics briefings, go on walking tours to learn about local football history, and even participate in chant workshops to learn how to sing club songs on the terraces.

“What better way to understand a city’s history than through its football clubs?” Cantona said.

“When you learn about the history of two, three, or four clubs in one city, you gain a better understanding of their rivalry.”

It can also be social.

It’s sometimes religious.

“You can feel the history when you visit certain football clubs.”

You can sense the past, the legacy, and the suffering.

That is something I believe people want to do.

“Real fans don’t want to be in the leather seats or the seats with the prawn sandwich.”

“True fans want to be part of the action and the excitement of the game.

“They want to see and meet the local fans, have a beer, and learn the songs and their meanings.”

“Who made them, and what do they mean to the community.”

The brand is based on Cantona and his brothers’ documentary series Looking For, which was created in collaboration with travel startup Dharma.

