Erick All, a Michigan tight end, has made his 2022 decision.

Erick All, a Michigan tight end, has made his decision for the 2022 season.

The Michigan Wolverines’ 2021 season ended on New Year’s Eve.

The Big Ten champions were sent packing after a humiliating loss to Georgia, leaving Jim Harbaugh’s key players with important decisions to make about their futures.

In an otherwise disappointing weekend for Michigan, the program learned that at least one key contributor will return in 2022.

On New Year’s Day, starting tight end Erick All announced on Instagram that he will return to Ann Arbor for his senior season.

“I adore this team,” All wrote on Saturday in a Facebook post.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the field with you guys.”

