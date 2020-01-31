Erik Lamela is the last of Tottenham’s seven signings from the Gareth Bale money in 2013

‘Spurs have sold Elvis and bought the Beatles’ –

With the £85.3million from the world record sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid burning a big hole in their pocket, Tottenham embarked on a crazy spending spree in the summer of 2013.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Franco Baldini signed seven players to bolster Andre Villas-Boas’ squad and try and negate the loss of one of the world’s best players.

And after an outlay of £109m, it looked as though the Spurs squad were as strong, or possibly even stronger, than the previous season.

But it’s fair to say some were more successful than others. Some of the players brought in were complete and utter flops, others went on to play important roles.

Fast-forward to the present and, following the £16.9m sale of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan, just one of the seven – Erik Lamela – remains at Spurs.

And even Lamela could soon be on his way out the door, with Spurs reportedly offering him in part-exchange for the AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Sportsmail takes a look at how the seven fared during their time at White Hart Lane and what happened next.

Midfielder, £17m from Corinthians; Spurs record – 67 matches, 10 goals

There was an understandable buzz around the arrival of the Brazilian midfielder, especially given he was Tottenham’s club record signing at the time (though this would be twice broken in the same summer).

He was dubbed the ‘Brazilian Frank Lampard’ having played a key role in Brazil’s Confederations Cup triumph in the summer of 2013.

Villas-Boas described him as ‘an all-rounder with a smell for goal’ and it was hoped Paulinho would be the perfect midfield compliment for Mousa Dembele and compatriot Sandro.

And he made an encouraging start, scoring three times in his first eight appearances, including an impressive last-minute winner at Cardiff.

But after being sent off in a 5-0 home thrashing by Liverpool, Paulinho never really came back to form.

After Villas-Boas was sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, he never seemed to fit in and started just three Premier League matches during his second season.

He has subsequently been named as the worst player in Tottenham history, yet his career hasn’t exactly suffered.

Spurs recouped £9.9m by selling him to Guangzhou Evergrande at the height of the Chinese Super League fever and then many eyebrows were raised when he arrived at Barcelona in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, that didn’t work out and Paulinho is now back in Guangzhou.

Attacking midfielder, £7m from FC Twente; Spurs record – 119 matches, 25 goals

Villas-Boas said he had been following Chadli for ‘quite some time’ and admired the Belgian’s versatility across the midfield and attacking positions.

And Chadli, who went on to make over 100 appearances for Spurs during his three seasons there, can be regarded as a successful purchase, especially for a bargain £7m.

He did struggle at times during his first season as he adapted to the increased pace of the Premier League.

But Chadli was a stand-out player during 2014-15, contributing 13 goals in 45 appearances and his final season at Spurs saw them challenge for the title before eventually finishing third.

Even better, Tottenham made a nice tidy profit when they sold the Belgian on to West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2016 for £14m.

He is currently on loan at Anderlecht in his homeland from French club Monaco.

Striker, £26m from Valencia; Spurs record – 76 matches, 16 goals

Given that Bale had scored 26 times in the season prior to his departure, it was essential Tottenham signed someone who could make up the shortfall in goals.

They chose Spanish striker Soldado, who had been prolific for Valencia, trailing only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Radamel Falcao in the LaLiga scoring charts in the two previous seasons.

It looked like just the signing Spurs needed, especially after Soldado scored four goals in his opening three games, including two match-winning goals from the penalty spot.

But then his form fell off a cliff and Soldado managed a mere six goals in his first Premier League campaign as his confidence drained away.

When Pochettino came in, it soon became clear that he wasn’t cut out for the rigours of the Premier League and his second season at Spurs was even less memorable, with five goals in 40 outings.

Spurs had little choice but to cut their losses and, with Harry Kane establishing himself as an actual reliable scorer, they did by selling Soldado to Villarreal for £10m in August 2015.

Soldado is now 34 and playing for Granada in the Spanish top flight.

Defensive midfielder, £9.3m from Toulouse; Spurs record – 36 matches, 2 goals

Capoue was just the man Villas-Boas was looking for, lauding his qualities in winning the ball back at the base of midfield when he signed from French club Toulouse.

He made a positive start but suffered an ankle injury during a north London derby defeat to Arsenal and soon after he’d recovered, the manager had been sacked.

Interim manager Tim Sherwood didn’t take to him and used him mainly off the bench in the next few months before a further injury against Norwich in February ended his season.

Having featured more regularly at the beginning of thee 2014-15 campaign, he fell out of favour with Pochettino and was duly moved on to newly-promoted Watford in the summer of 2015.

Capoue has since shown what he is capable of at Vicarage Road but his time with Spurs is regarded as a disappointment.

Centre-back, £8.5m from Steaua Bucharest; Spurs record – 41 matches, 2 goals

It’s fair to say Romanian defender Chiriches didn’t get off on the best footing when his agent, Victor Becali, said: ‘If he has one or two good seasons at Tottenham, Chelsea will be willing to pay a large sum to buy him.’

Despite this, Spurs’ defence actually looked solid with Chiriches in it initially and he scored a long-range goal against Fulham that earned Villas-Boas a brief stay of execution.

But, like many of the others, the departure of Villas-Boas proved the turning point. He was filmed falling over outside a Bucharest nightclub at 4am just days before a 5-1 drubbing by Manchester City and he suffered a back injury shortly afterwards.

He was used only sporadically by Pochettino during the following season, with the Argentine not trusting his defensive abilities by comparison with Jan Vertonghen and others.

Spurs turned down an offer from Roma to take Chiriches on loan but eventually sold him to Napoli for £4.5m.

The Romanian remains there but wasn’t playing very often and is spending this season on loan at fellow Serie A side Sassuolo.

Attacking midfielder, £11m from Ajax; Spurs record – 305 matches, 69 goals

There’s no question that Eriksen, who was the last of the 2013 recruits, was the most successful during his time with Spurs.

In over 300 games for the club, the Danish star produced 69 goals, 89 assists and plenty of magical moments. Certainly for £11m, he proved a superb purchase.

After months of transfer speculation, Eriksen has finally left Spurs and joined Inter Milan in a deal worth £16.9m.

Eriksen quickly become an established part of the team and flourished under Pochettino as Spurs challenged for the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

He does leave Spurs without a winners’ medal to his credit but will be hoping to address that at Inter and, aged 27, his best years could still be to come.

His refusal to sign a new contract amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona surely won’t sour what has been successful spell at Spurs.

Winger, £30m from Roma; Spurs record – 206 matches, 33 goals

After Paulinho and then Soldado, the purchase of Lamela from Roma saw Spurs break their club transfer record for the third time that summer.

And now, nearly seven years on, the Argentine is the last of the ‘Magnificent seven’ standing following Eriksen’s departure.

Lamela has been linked with a move away this month, possibly in part-exchange for a striker, but with the deadline looming he could well end up staying.

We have seen some flashes of genius from Lamela – who can forget his outrageous ‘Rabona’ goal against Asteras Tripoli in the Europa League?

But perhaps he hasn’t reached his full potential because of a series of injury setbacks, notably the hip problem that saw him sidelined for over a year in 2016 and 2017.

When he is fit and on form, Lamela’s work rate and ability to create openings has endeared him to the Spurs fans and his time with the club will be judged a success.