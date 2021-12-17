Eriksen, a Danish midfielder, has left Inter Milan due to a heart condition.

Eriksen, the Danish midfielder, has left Inter Milan due to a heart problem.

Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match in June and will be out for several months, is now a free agent.

Christian Eriksen’s contract at Inter Milan was terminated on Friday, months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a UEFA EURO 2020 match in June.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Christian Eriksen’s contract has been mutually terminated.

Inter said in a statement, “The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the best in his future.”

Eriksen is now a free agent after joining the defending Italian champions from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

On June 12, the 29-year-old went into cardiac arrest in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium during a EURO 2020 Group B match against Finland.

Eriksen was airlifted to a Danish hospital after receiving emergency medical attention on the field.

He had a successful operation and was released from the hospital on June 18.

For several months, Eriksen did not play for Inter or his native Denmark.

Inter also thanked Eriksen for his contributions to the Italian club.

“Even though Inter and Christian are no longer together, the bond between them will never be broken.”

The good times, the goals, the victories, and those Scudetto (Italian Serie A trophy) celebrations with fans outside San Siro (Stadium) will all live on in Nerazzurri history,” the club said.

Eriksen won three Dutch titles with Ajax Amsterdam.

He was instrumental in Inter’s victory in the Italian Serie A in 2021.

Inter scored eight goals in 60 appearances for the Danish attacking midfielder.

One of Denmark’s most important pillars was Eriksen.

Since his debut in 2010, he has 36 goals in 109 international appearances for Denmark.