Eriksen ‘in talks with Brentford,’ Chelsea interested in Perisic, De Jong LATEST, Martinez to Everton UPDATE

Everton have sacked Rafael Benitez as manager, and Roberto Martinez, Wayne Rooney, and Kasper Hjelmund are among the favourites to replace him.

Christian Eriksen, according to reports, is a January target for Brentford.

After reportedly making a £33.3 million bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Chelsea are looking to make a big statement.

According to reports in Catalonia, the Catalans are holding out for £50 million, but that price could drop to £41.75 million if youngster Nico Gonzalez and Gavi continue to impress.

And the Holland captain is ready to listen in on what could be a major contract breakthrough.

Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is also said to be a target for the Blues.

Real Madrid are confident of landing both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Aubameyang to make a comeback?

Due to his current health problems, Arsenal midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have to leave the Africa Cup of Nations early.

Following a bout with coronavirus, Aubameyang was forced to miss Gabon’s 1-1 draw with Ghana on Friday after it was discovered he had ‘lesions’ on his heart.

The striker is said to be in good health, though talks between Arsenal and the Gabonese football federation about what is best for him are still ongoing.

According to The Athletic, the Gabonese international could return to England this week after a medical examination.

The north Londoners’ doctors are said to be unconcerned about his health, but Monday will be crucial in determining whether he stays in Cameroon for the rest of the tournament.

Three Gabonese players were diagnosed with heart lesions last week, with Aubameyang being one of them.

After catching Covid, Mario Lemina and Axel Meye were also said to have heart lesions.

The move by Ron

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is being monitored by Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to Marca, United and the Blues are interested in signing Araujo, whose Barca contract expires next year…

