Erin Andrews and Aaron Rodgers’ Drama Is Met With Reaction From the NFL Community

The NFL Community Reacts to Aaron Rodgers and Erin Andrews’ Drama

The postgame hug between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews earlier this season drew some backlash on social media.

Rodgers and Andrews were seen hugging after their postgame interview earlier this season.

Many mocked Rodgers and Andrews for hugging after they had to stand more than six feet apart during their postgame interview, despite the fact that they are friends.

Rodgers addressed the “drama” surrounding the hug earlier this week.

“Look, I’ve known [Andrews] for a long time, and I think the whole thing is obviously odd,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

“Some sort of eight-feet-apart interview is required.”

That’s my pal.

I’d hug a friend on the field the same way I’d hug a player on the opposing team you respect when you’re playing against.

In those situations, I do what I’m told about keeping my distance, but I’m a hugger who enjoys seeing my friends after the game.”