Erin Andrews Discloses Her ‘Least Favorite’ Game Day Moment

Erin Andrews Talks About Her “Least Favorite” Game Day Moment

Erin Andrews, a sideline reporter for ESPN, gave some interesting insight into her career as one of the most recognizable TV personalities in sports media during a recent interview with our Andrew McCarty.

While having a front-row seat to some of the most exciting NFL games may appear to be a dream job, Andrews pointed out one aspect of the job that can be difficult at times.

The lack of snacks on the field is her “least favorite” aspect of being a sideline reporter, especially when compared to the spread prepared for her colleagues Troy Aikman and Joe Buck in the booth.

“I am not going to eat.”

It’s extremely difficult to eat while on the sidelines.

“I’m laughing and looking over at my girl at FOX who does our makeup, and she goes down, and I’m just shoving an uncrustable in my face,” Andrews said.

“Then she joins Joe and Troy in the booth, where they have a sushi bar, a coffee bar, and chicken fingers.

Down on the field, I’d give anything for a chicken finger.

“Someone will say, ‘Hey, Troy wants to know if you want this salmon dish?’ It’s like, ‘Where am I going to sit down and have a salmon dish?’ We’re third-and-four here, and Deebo’s driving like what are we doing?’ So, yeah, you need to have like a quick trail mix or an uncrustable,’ because you don’t get to eat at all.”

It’s a real treat to be able to go to the bathroom half the time.

That is the most difficult aspect of the game, but aside from that, the job is fantastic.”

