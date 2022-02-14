Erin Andrews Gives Her Thoughts on Aaron Donald’s Postgame Video

Erin Andrews Reacts to Aaron Donald’s Postgame Video

Aaron Donald’s years of dedication paid off on Sunday night with a Super Bowl victory.

Erin Andrews is ecstatic to have been a part of Donald’s journey.

After the Rams’ historic victory, Donald was the first player or coach to receive an interview.

On the field, he had a memorable postgame interview.

“I’m in such a good mood right now.”

With tears streaming down his face, Donald said, “I wanted this so bad.”

“Man, I dreamed this.”

This was a dream I had.

It’s bizarre.

Take a look at this, gentleman.

I’m in a fantastic mood.

I’m in great shape.”

Andrews was completely enthralled by Donald’s remarks.

She is overjoyed for one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history.

Andrews tweeted, “I love Aaron Donald.”