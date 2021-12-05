Erin Andrews Has An Embarrassingly Honest Message For Gym Goers

Erin Andrews, a veteran NFL and college football reporter, spends a lot of time with athletes.

She’s also an athlete, having danced for the University of Florida in the past.

All of this is to say that Andrews is likely to know how to act in a gym.

However, a significant portion of the population does not.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter had a brutally honest message for gym goers on the latest episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

“I got off my treadmill to see who he was riding that caused him to make these disgusting noises, because none of my peloton instructors do that.”

Andrews admitted, “He didn’t even have it on.”

“I got off my treadmill and wanted to look to see who he was riding that would make him create these disgusting noises because none of my peloton instructors do that. He didn’t even have it on.” LMAO @ErinAndrews We hate the gym grunters! #WorkoutProblems#GymGrind@CharissaTpic.twitter.com/ZX0JgoWguv — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) December 3, 2021