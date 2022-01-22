Erin Andrews’ Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The Football World

Erin Andrews’ Honest Admission Is Reacted To By The Football World

Erin Andrews, a sideline reporter, admitted earlier this week that she wishes she could re-do one of her interviews.

Andrews revisited her famous interview with Sherman during an appearance on The Ringer’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt.”

She acknowledged that she wished to make one change.

“I was furious with myself at the time.”

“There were so many different ways I could’ve gone, and I was just so pissed because I knew it was going to end up that way,” Andrews told Brandt.

“I adore Richard, and I adored him before all of this.

As I previously stated, we had met with him the day before, and he told us how much he disliked [Michael] Crabtree.

So I knew he was referring to him, but I also knew America was unaware.

And I thought to myself, ‘People are going to think he’s yelling at me.’ He’s not, he’s the man.”

Fans adored Andrews’ candor and learning how that particular moment came together.

“It explains exactly how that happened and what was on Erin’s mind at the time,” one fan said.

