Erin Andrews on Tom Brady’s Sunday Show

Erin Andrews, a veteran sideline reporter, has seen it all on a football field.

However, one player continues to dazzle her.

In a 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it look easy.

The final score didn’t accurately reflect the rout that occurred.

Brady shredded the Philadelphia defense, passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers were up 31-0 in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles came back to score a couple of garbage-time touchdowns.

Following the Buccaneers’ playoff victory, Andrews spoke with Brady.

“Congratulations on throwing for two touchdowns and hitting nine guys today,” Andrews said.

I don’t have to tell you that you’ve lost half of your offense.

So, with that out of the way, what did you enjoy about the way your team worked?”

“A lot of guys stepped up,” Brady said.

We’ve lost a significant number of men.

We had to adjust to the fact that we had lost Tristan [Wirfs] early on.

I thought we’d lost Ryan [Jensen] for the duration of the situation.

I was keeping an eye on him because the center is crucial.

He’s a tough guy, and he persevered.

Today was a tough day for a lot of guys.

At the end of the day, no one cares.

You must first win, and then you must proceed.

I’m happy for our team, and we’ll figure out who we’re going to play here soon, and then we’ll go after them.”

“In the third quarter, this game was basically over,” Andrews said.

As you progress through the games, they will become increasingly difficult.

What would you like them to work on as we move forward?”

“We accomplished a lot.” Brady says.

I believe we’ll have to continue doing what we were doing today.

It has to be touched by everyone.

Make some dynamite moves.

You did a fantastic job with it.

The defense was outstanding.

As a result, it was a fantastic team win.

Special teams performed admirably.

One of our best special teams games of the year.”

“My last question for you is this: with the game in hand here, I know they scored the touchdown late, fans are a little worried, how do you balance coming back in and avoiding any sort of injury? Guys were sweating over here for you,” Andrews said.

“I get it,” Brady says.

