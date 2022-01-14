Erin Andrews’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ Drama

Erin Andrews’ remark about Aaron Rodgers’ drama has gotten a lot of attention in the NFL world.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, and sideline reporter Erin Andrews were both in the news earlier this season.

Following an interview, Rodgers and Andrews were photographed hugging, which sparked outrage.

Andrews called the backlash “stupid” on her podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” this week.

She said earlier this afternoon, “I’ve hugged Rodgers pretty much since I started covering the NFL.”

“For the past 15 years, he’s been a good friend of mine.”

It was hilarious because people close to me, such as my family, other quarterbacks I know, and other players, were all like, ‘Why is this such a big deal?'”

Fans reacted angrily to Andrews’ strong response to the public outcry she and Rodgers faced on Friday afternoon on Twitter.

There was a mixed response.

“She’s right!” one fan said in response to Andrews’ statement in the New York Post that the drama was “so stupid.”

