Erin Andrews’ Reaction To The College Football Hall Of Fame Induction

The College Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2022 inductees on Monday.

This year’s College Football Hall of Fame inductees included former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom.

From 2004 to 2008, Croom, 67, was the head coach at Mississippi State.

He was an All-American offensive lineman at Alabama during his college career.

In 2007, the former Mississippi State head coach was named SEC Coach of the Year.

He led the Bulldogs to an 8-5 record and a Liberty Bowl victory.

Erin Andrews, a FOX NFL sideline reporter, reacted to Croom’s Hall of Fame induction on Monday.

Croom was one of Andrews’ favorite in-game interviews, according to Andrews, who started her career covering college football.

“During my early years, this was one of my favorite halftime interviews.”

“Congratulations, Coach,” she said on Twitter.

One of my favorite halftime interviews during my early years. Congrats Coach https://t.co/L6gxSZRfoT — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 11, 2022