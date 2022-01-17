Erin Andrews reveals her favorite NFL coach.

In her job as a reporter for FOX Sports, Erin Andrews has the chance to interact with NFL head coaches on a daily basis.

As a result, she is frequently able to gain unique insight into the personalities of those coaches on a deeper level.

Rich Bisaccia, the interim Raiders head coach, stood out to Andrews in 2021.

Following the team’s elimination from the playoffs over the weekend, Bisaccia took the time to write a personal letter to each of his players, thanking them for their efforts throughout the season.

Such actions have earned the interim head coach of the Raiders a lot of fans in the league, including Andrews, in 2021.

“It’s a piece of cake to pull for this guy.

Bisaccia is “really easy,” Andrews wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Loves Pulling For

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Loves Pulling For