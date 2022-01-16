Erin Andrews’ Surprising Admission Is Reacted To By The NFL World

NFL sideline reporters provide viewers with up-to-the-minute reports before, during, and after games.

However, the information you receive from the sideline reporters may not always be accurate.

On their podcast this week, veteran sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson admitted as much.

Andrews and Thompson both admitted to assisting coaches in the past by not revealing what they said during halftime interviews.

“I was like, ‘oh coach, what adjustments are you going to make at halftime?’ He goes, ‘that’s a great perfume you’re wearing.’ I’m not kidding, I made up a report,” Thompson said on an episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

Andrews added, “I’ve done that as well.”

“For a coach I didn’t want to throw under the bus because he was always telling me the wrong thing!”

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Surprising Admission

