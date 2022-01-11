Erin Jackson is a speedskater from the United States.

Erin Jackson, a competitive pro skater, has won numerous awards for speed skating, and her fame continues to grow.

Jackson competes at the Olympic level in both roller and ice skating.

Erin Jackson, an Ocala, Florida-based professional rollerblader,

At the age of eight, Jackson developed an interest in skating.

She progressed through the ranks of Olympic skating from there.

She earned a degree in material science and engineering from the University of Florida.

In Pyeongchang, South Korea, Erin Jackson competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Jackson competed in rollerskating competitions on a regular basis, but she only had four months to prepare for the speed skating events she competed in that year.

She finished third in the 500-meter dash in 39.04 seconds at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In November of 2021, the pro skater won her first World Cup in Speed Skating.

Erin Jackson has won a slew of awards over the course of her career.

She won gold in the 500 meter inline skating race at the Junior World Championships in 2008-2009.

Jackson won gold at the 2014 Pan American Championships for the second year in a row.

She was also named Female Athlete of the Year for Roller Sports by the United States Olympic Committee in 2012 and 2013.

