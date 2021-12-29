Erling Haaland, a transfer target for Manchester United, will have his future decided in February, with Dortmund set to offer him a new contract.

According to reports, the future of ERLING HAALAND is expected to be decided in February.

In order to fend off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund is preparing a mind-boggling package to offer Haaland.

For what seems like an eternity, the 21-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs.

According to German newspaper Bild, talks between the club and Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, as well as his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, will begin in the new year.

Dortmund is also preparing a club-record offer of £260,000 per week, which is DOUBLE Haaland’s current weekly wage.

That works out to £13.4 million per year, with a further £6.7 million available through Puma, Dortmund’s kit manufacturer.

Puma is also said to want to boost Haaland’s earnings from its previous manufacturer, Nike.

United, on the other hand, will be hoping that Haaland rejects the proposal.

In the summer, his reported £68 million release clause kicks in, a bargain for a player who has 76 goals in 75 games for Dortmund.

However, Raiola has not ruled out Haaland snubbing interest and staying at Dortmund next season, which would be a blow to the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick, the club’s interim manager, had hoped to use his friendship with Haaland’s father to entice him to Old Trafford.

Rangnick and Haaland Sr are said to be in talks about a move.

The 63-year-old manager has proven capable of luring Erling away from Molde, having played a key role in convincing him to switch to Salzburg two years ago.

Should he decide to leave Dortmund, however, United will face stiff competition for his signature.

According to reports this morning, Real Madrid is confident in signing Haaland because of their partnership with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City is also said to be interested, as Pep Guardiola seeks to fill the void at the top of the pitch.

Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping an eye on the situation in the Premier League.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and PSG have all expressed interest in the Norwegian talisman.

