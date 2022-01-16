Erling Haaland claims he has been given a deadline to decide his transfer future, which has surprised Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland claims he has been given a deadline to decide on his transfer future, which has reportedly surprised Borussia Dortmund.

The £64 million release clause in the 21-year-old Norwegian’s contract makes him one of the most wanted players in the world this summer.

Haaland revealed earlier this week that Dortmund is pressuring him to decide where he wants to play next season, and that he must do so by the end of January.

“Borussia Dortmund is now pressuring me to make a decision… but all I want to do is play football,” he explained.

“It’s likely that I’ll have to start working on something soon.”

To respect the club, I haven’t spoken until now.

“Dortmund has been putting a lot of pressure on me.

They want me to make [my future]decisions right now.

“Thus, even if I only wanted to focus on football and play football, things will happen now.”

These quotes have astounded Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who has publicly stated that no such talks between the player and the club have taken place.

“Haaland’s remarks surprised us a little,” he said to Kicker.

There is no deadline, and no discussions have taken place.

“However, we’d like to talk at some point.”

Haaland has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs as he seeks Champions League football on a regular basis.

Barcelona and Real Madrid appear to be the current frontrunners among those interested.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all in the running for the title.

Chelsea’s interest could be reignited if Romelu Lukaku keeps his promise to return to Inter Milan.

Since arriving in Germany in January 2020, Haaland has amassed an incredible 78 goals in only 77 games.

Dortmund is prepared to pay the striker £325,000 per week to persuade him to stay another season.

To try to reach an agreement, the club will meet with Haaland’s father, Alfe-Inge, and his agent, Mino Raiola.

