Erling Haaland slams talk of demanding big wage to join Borussia Dortmund after rejecting Man United

Erling Haaland has explained why he chose Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United in January, rejecting claims that he demanded a huge salary during negotiations.

United were thought to be favourites to sign the former RB Salzburg striker, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flying to meet the teenager he last linked up with as Molde manager.

However, the 19-year-old decided to snub United and join Lucien Favre’s side in a £17m move. There were reports suggesting the Norwegian was intent on a £6.65m salary – £128,000 per week – but Haaland insists otherwise.

‘It’s not my focus, whatsoever,’ Haaland told Viasport.

‘It’s kind of comical if I were to get that label. All the people closest to me know that’s not the kind of person I am. It’s really been comical.’

The striker has fired in seven goals in four Bundesliga games in a lightning start to his career in Germany, providing a huge boost to Dortmund.

His decision to reject Manchester United appears to have been vindicated, leaving United and Solskjaer bitter.

The Old Trafford side blamed the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, and representatives for their unsuccessful negotiations.

Raiola rejected the claims, insisting Haaland simply ‘chose a different path’, a notion the Norwegian has backed.

‘When the season was over, my father and I started talking,’ he said.

‘At that point he didn’t mention Dortmund at all and then I asked him: “What about this club?” He said: “We’ll see”.

‘Suddenly it became an option and then it was what I felt all along. The process was to find the best possible club for me.

‘Solskjaer has been very important for me in getting to where I am today, but we concluded that Dortmund was where I felt best about, and therefore it became Dortmund.’