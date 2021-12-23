Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is expected to be offered £250,000 per week to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland, a transfer target for Manchester United, is expected to be offered £250,000 per week to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND is battling to keep star striker Erling Haaland for another season.

And the Bundesliga club is reportedly willing to pay him DOUBLE his current salary.

After his spectacular goal-scoring exploits since joining in January 2020, the Norwegian is in high demand.

In the race to sign him, Manchester United and Real Madrid are in front.

Dortmund, on the other hand, according to Marca, is going all out.

They claim that if Haaland agrees to give them another year, the Germans will double his salary to £250,000 per week.

In 75 appearances for Marco Rose’s side, the 21-year-old has scored a whopping 76 goals.

However, with Bayern Munich dominating the Bundesliga and Dortmund relegated to the Europa League, Haaland may be looking for greener pastures.

Haaland is just as influential off the field as he is on it, having assisted players like Jude Bellingham in settling in at the club.

In his current contract, he is said to have a £65 million release clause that would come into effect in the summer.

Man United is adamant about winning the race to sign him.

He will be paired with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

