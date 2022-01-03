Errol Spence Jr.’s first fight since suffering a gruesome eye injury is scheduled for April in a unification bout against Yordenis Ugas.

Errol Spence Jr.’s first fight since suffering a gruesome eye injury is set for April in a unification bout against Yordenis Ugas.

In August, the unbeaten American was scheduled to face boxing legend Manny Pacquiao before withdrawing due to a torn retina sustained during sparring.

Ugas, 35, was promoted from the undercard and stunned Pacquiao, 43, who had previously retired after losing the WBA title.

Spence, 31, has now confirmed that he will fight the newly crowned Cuban champion in his comeback bout in four months.

“It’ll be in April,” he said.

Ugas had requested a three-belt WBA, WBC, and IBF 147-pound unification fight with Spence.

Instead, he was forced to compete against Eimantas Stanionis, a mandatory challenger.

It enraged Ugas, who blamed the WBA for preventing him from fighting for the WBA title.

However, Stanionis, 27, agreed to step aside and fight Radzhab Butaev, 28, shortly after.

Spence’s pay-per-view title fight with Ugas is set to include that fight, with Ugas later confirming that talks were progressing.

“We’re aiming for a March or April fight,” he told FOX Sports.

It’ll be for three different titles.

“That’s a fight we want to have.”

The match against Errol will be played in the spring.”