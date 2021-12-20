ESPN Analyst Makes a Bold Remark About Aaron Rodgers’ Performance

An ESPN analyst makes a bold statement about Aaron Rodgers’ performance.

With only three games left in the regular season, the Green Bay Packers are alone atop the NFC standings, thanks in large part to Aaron Rodgers’ outstanding play.

Despite the upheaval of the offseason and the public outcry over his vaccination status, the reigning MVP has been a steadying force on the field.

With Rodgers at the helm, the Packers are 11-3 overall and have only lost twice, putting him right back in the MVP conversation.

Rodgers hasn’t played better football in his career, according to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

“We discussed Aaron Rodgers.

This year, he’s playing quarterback better than anyone else in the NFL.

On First Take Monday, Orlovsky stated, “I think it’s the best we’ve ever seen him play.”

ESPN Analyst Has Bold Statement On Aaron Rodgers’ Play

