ESPN Announces Special Broadcast of the National Championship Game

ESPN Announces a Special Broadcast of the National Championship Game

The College Football Playoff National Championship is coming up in a matter of days.

ESPN has released its game plans for this exciting matchup, which is coming up soon.

The main broadcast of Monday’s game between Alabama and Georgia will, of course, be on ESPN. However, there will be other options for viewers.

For Monday’s game, ESPN has announced that its Film Room broadcast will return.

Along with ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will discuss the game.

“Fan-favorite Film Room returns to ESPN2’s National Championship MegaCast,” the network said in a statement.

“This year, in a new twist, Texas A&M’s coaching staff is the focus of this MegaCast offering, with head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff providing insight and analysis alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek.

Fisher became the first Saban assistant to defeat his mentor and former boss when the Aggies defeated top-ranked Alabama earlier this season.

Fisher won the 2013 BCS national championship with Florida State, making him one of only four active FBS coaches to win a national championship.”

