ESPN is being chastised for displaying an incorrect college football graphic.

ESPN is under fire for a college football graphic that is incorrect.

There are multiple marquee bowl games on the schedule this New Year’s Day, so college football fans are in for a treat.

With that in mind, ESPN published a graphic on Friday highlighting a critical blunder that was supposed to promote the upcoming Fiesta Bowl.

Oklahoma State and Notre Dame will compete in the Fiesta Bowl.

However, the graphic that ESPN displayed during the Rutgers-Wake Forest game on Friday featured Oklahoma rather than Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma had already won its bowl game, the Alamo Bowl, against Oregon.

In the meantime, Oklahoma State went 11-2 in the regular season to earn a spot in the New Year’s Six.

ESPN is getting a lot of flak on social media for this blunder, which is understandable.

One fan described the situation as “embarrassing.”

“Please just do a better job.

“At least once.”

“Just wanted to remind ESPN that OU has already played… on an ESPN televised game,” another fan said.

“Because Oklahoma State isn’t in the SEC, ESPN isn’t interested in them,” a third fan explained.

The ESPN graphic that has gone viral is as follows:

ESPN Getting Crushed For Incorrect College Football Graphic

