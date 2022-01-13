ESPN is rumored to have made a significant college football hire.

ESPN is rumored to have made a significant addition to its college football coverage team.

The Worldwide Leader is reportedly hiring Yahoo! college football insider Pete Thamel, according to the New York Post.

Thamel, one of the best college football insiders in the country, has broken a number of major stories this season, including Brian Kelly’s shocking departure to LSU.

ESPN is hoping that Thamel can become the “Adam Schefter” of college football, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

ESPN Has Reportedly Made A Big College Football Hire

ESPN Has Reportedly Made A Big College Football Hire

NEWS: ESPN has hired Pete Thamel to be its Adam Schefter of college football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/oKeAJaLdzY — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 13, 2022