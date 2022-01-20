ESPN Makes A Decision About The Winter Olympics

A major media company will not be represented at the Winter Olympics, which will begin in just over two weeks.

ESPN announced on Thursday afternoon that none of its news staff will be in China for the Games.

COVID-19 and other COVID-related restrictions prompted ESPN to make the decision.

ESPN Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production, and Executive Editor Norby Williamson issued a statement.

“With the pandemic continuing to be a global threat and COVID-related on-site restrictions in place for the Olympics that would make coverage very difficult, we felt that keeping our people at home was the best decision for us,” she said.