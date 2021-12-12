ESPN picks six Heisman Trophy candidates for 2022.

ESPN names six Heisman Trophy favorites for 2022.

On Saturday night, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy for the year 2021.

In 2022, he has a legitimate chance of going back-to-back.

ESPN’s David Hale named his “top contenders” for the 2022 Heisman Trophy last night.

Young, unsurprisingly, was at the top of the list.

In case you were thinking Alabama might have a down year next season, he was joined by one of his teammates as well.

The following are Hale’s top six Heisman Trophy candidates for 2022:

Young took home the Heisman Trophy this year, but Stroud was also a finalist.

Anderson could easily have been one as well; in fact, his lack of invitation to New York City sparked a significant backlash.

Williams might have been a Heisman finalist in 2021 if he had started the entire season for OU.

Robinson and Henderson, on the other hand, have the potential to be the best running backs in the country next season.

Young will attempt to become the first person since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975 to win back-to-back Heisman trophies in 2022.

Griffin is the only person to have won the award twice in its history.

