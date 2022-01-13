ESPN’s Big Hire Is Met With Reaction From The Sports Media World
ESPN is rumored to have made a big splash by bringing on a high-profile insider to its college football team.
ESPN is bringing on Yahoo Sports college football analyst Pete Thamel, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
According to the report, ESPN hopes he can become college football’s “Adam Schefter” and break news, as well as contribute to ESPNcom and the network’s wide range of television shows.
Earlier in the college football season, Thamel, who is already one of the best college football insiders in the country, was at work.
He’s recently broken a number of big stories, including Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and his surprising move to LSU.
Thamel is now rumored to be on his way to ESPN, where he will have the opportunity to continue as one of the industry’s top newsbreakers.
On Wednesday night, his hiring sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many people eager to see him start his new job.
Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Big Hire
Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Big Hire
Oh hell yeah!!!! Absolutely sensational news! Couldn’t happen to a better guy. So well deserved. Home run hire for ESPN! #Cuse#Faegans#DailyOrange#WAER#FlipNight#PJDorseys#Colemans#LouKnowshttps://t.co/wKV7oMIYdY
— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 13, 2022
He will kick tail over there. One last pod tomorrow and then he will only be allowed on for MAC strength coach hires. https://t.co/Tv2nYz6i8H
— Sean Sullivan (@sullyvol) January 13, 2022
Best in the biz https://t.co/IyjeCAPIdK
— Mike Laprey (@mlaprey) January 13, 2022
Huge news https://t.co/R0w0ji42BK
— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 13, 2022
Wow. Huge loss for Yahoo, which has lost Thamel and Forde in the past 15 months. https://t.co/gXlJ0QfBEx
— Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 13, 2022
Didn’t know @PeteThamel was in the transfer portal.
Oh no does this mean he is leaving @DanWetzel and @ByPatForde on the podcast. Please no. https://t.co/NU7YAADWmX
— Nicholas Huba (@ACPressHuba) January 13, 2022
As first reported by @AndrewMarchand, ESPN has hired Pete Thamel to be its lead college football insider. What I can add of interest is Thamel will be a weekly part of @CollegeGameDay. It doesn’t mean he’ll be onsite every week but he’ll be a major figure on that show.
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 13, 2022