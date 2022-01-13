ESPN’s Big Hire Is Met With Reaction From The Sports Media World

ESPN is rumored to have made a big splash by bringing on a high-profile insider to its college football team.

ESPN is bringing on Yahoo Sports college football analyst Pete Thamel, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

According to the report, ESPN hopes he can become college football’s “Adam Schefter” and break news, as well as contribute to ESPNcom and the network’s wide range of television shows.

Earlier in the college football season, Thamel, who is already one of the best college football insiders in the country, was at work.

He’s recently broken a number of big stories, including Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and his surprising move to LSU.

Thamel is now rumored to be on his way to ESPN, where he will have the opportunity to continue as one of the industry’s top newsbreakers.

On Wednesday night, his hiring sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many people eager to see him start his new job.

Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Big Hire

He will kick tail over there. One last pod tomorrow and then he will only be allowed on for MAC strength coach hires. https://t.co/Tv2nYz6i8H — Sean Sullivan (@sullyvol) January 13, 2022

Best in the biz https://t.co/IyjeCAPIdK — Mike Laprey (@mlaprey) January 13, 2022

Wow. Huge loss for Yahoo, which has lost Thamel and Forde in the past 15 months. https://t.co/gXlJ0QfBEx — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 13, 2022

Didn’t know @PeteThamel was in the transfer portal.

Oh no does this mean he is leaving @DanWetzel and @ByPatForde on the podcast. Please no. https://t.co/NU7YAADWmX — Nicholas Huba (@ACPressHuba) January 13, 2022