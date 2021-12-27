ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky gives a candid assessment of the Steelers’ future.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky gives his honest opinion on the Steelers’ future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL’s most intriguing teams right now.

They’re 7-7-1 and have a chance to win the AFC North and a wildcard spot, but they’ll have to retool their roster.

On Sunday, they were humiliated by the Chiefs, losing by a score of 36-10, as nothing went right on both sides of the ball.

On Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky gave an honest assessment of the team’s current situation.

Let’s just say he’s not a fan.

“They aren’t going to make the playoffs this year.”

They aren’t in the running for anything.

“They’re simply a team with a bleak future,” Orlovsky explained.

Because Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire after the season, Orlovsky believes the team will need to draft a quarterback in the first round.