ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky ranks the top five quarterbacks in the NFL.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky ranks the top five NFL quarterbacks.

After 15 NFL games, it’s a lot easier to rank the top five quarterbacks in the league than it was three months ago.

Orlovsky revealed his top five NFL quarterbacks right now on Monday’s episode of Get Up!

Aaron Rodgers was ranked first, followed by Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and Patrick Mahomes.

He made an impassioned argument to include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at fifth after listing off some of the usual suspects.

He claimed that the Bengals have the best skill position group in the NFL, which greatly benefits Burrow.

“I would not take a quarterback under the age of 25 over Joe Burrow,” Orlovsky declared.

“In the NFL, Joe Burrow is one of the top five quarterbacks.”

Orlovsky’s official top five list is as follows: