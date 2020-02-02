Ethan Ampadu will STAY at RB Leipzig despite playing just five games this season

Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu is set to remain at RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season.

Ampadu joined the German club on a year-long loan last summer but has featured just twice in the Bundesliga.

The Wales international midfielder has also made three cup appearances for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Busy Bristol City were one of a number of clubs keen to take Ampadu, 19, on loan for the rest of the season and offer him more regular game time.

But Leipzig do not want to cut short Ampadu’s loan as they feel he has a big part to play in the rest of their season.

Leipzig are currently top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Bayern Munich, and chasing a first ever top flight title.

They have also reached the Champions League last-16 where they will face Tottenham.

Ampadu was one of the RB Leipzig players who left club chief Ralf Rangnick furious after they had a celebrity barber fly in before their weekend defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga title chasers were beaten 2-0 in an uncharacteristic defeat and Rangnick, head of sport and development for Red Bull, labelled the actions of the players in question as ‘decadent’ in his angry response to it.

In the eyes of Rangnick, it is ‘not far off the golden steak’ that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was criticised for ordering in Dubai two weeks ago.

It was believed nine players were in the eye of Rangnick’s storm as he addressed the issue with the media on Tuesday.

‘I would have bet €100,000 (£85,000) that our players would not have had a star hairdresser flown in from England to have their hair done in a hotel,’ Rangnick said.

‘I would have lost that €100,000 bet. The 2-0 defeat was annoying enough, the hairdresser story leaves me stunned. That is decadent.’

Ampadu has played 12 times for Chelsea’s senior side and has 13 Wales caps.