Ethan Mbappe, Kylian’s younger brother, has been called up to the France U16 squad, following in his brother’s footsteps.

Over the next few days, the child will pay a visit to Clairefontaine.

In doing so, he will follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who also rose through the ranks of the France national set-up’s youth ranks.

Ethan, 15, will attend a training camp and, if one is scheduled, may play in a friendly match.

The teenager who signed his first contract with Paris Saint-Germain last summer has had a successful few months.

As a result, the midfielder’s future with the club has been secured until at least 2024.

Ethan is already 5 ft 9 inches tall, just a few centimetres shorter than his brother Kylian.

“He’s a very elegant midfielder,” Jean-Claude Lafargue, director of INF Clairefontaine, said of Ethan to RMC Sport.

“He is very intelligent and fluent.”

He’s definitely a player in the making.”

Ethan also devised Mbappe’s famous celebration during a FIFA game, which the PSG star debuted after scoring against Borussia Dortmund.

