Europe’s struggling stars, from Jack Grealish to Eden Hazard, demonstrate the difficulties of breaking a transfer record.

Europe’s struggling stars, from Jack Grealish to Eden Hazard, show why breaking a transfer record is difficult.

In recent years, record signings have generally failed to deliver value for money.

Maybe that’s because there’s no value at that level?

Fifteen players, all of whom were purchased for astronomical sums of money, who cover the gamut.

We’re still trying to work out first-season stragglers, confirmed flops, and we’re still trying to work out first-season stragglers.

Teenage sensations and those nearing the end of their careers.

On Christmas Eve, there are well-run clubs and shambolic uber-messes dashing around with full pockets.

Five of the Premier League’s Big Six have made record signings: Paul Pogba, Tanguy Ndombele, Nicolas Pepe, Romelu Lukaku, and Jack Grealish.

Other entrants in the Premier League’s top 10 most expensive signings include Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, and Lukaku, as well as Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Kai Havertz.

Then there’s Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona (plus Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann), Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid, and Lucas Hernandez at Bayern Munich.

It’s a list of minor and major disappointments.

None of them has been a complete success.

To some extent, the issue with these signings is self-evident.

Paying a record transfer fee entails accepting the risk that it will not provide good value.

You’re paying for an idea, an idealistic vision of how a big club and a big player will come together in harmony.

In the cases of Kepa, Pepe, and Dembele, there is evidence that the selling clubs were taken aback by the buyer’s willingness to match the asking price.

Those buying clubs were well aware that they were paying too much for their purchases.

That makes a compelling case that paying such a high fee is almost always an admission of guilt.

It suggests either an emergency situation that necessitates a ready-to-go replacement (at a premium) or a lack of imagination or scouting that leads you to the most expensive option.

This varies depending on the club’s financial resources – spending £55 million on Ndombele means a lot more to Tottenham than spending the same amount on Manchester City – but it still holds true in all but the most extreme cases.

But this isn’t going to be easy.

The players in the preceding list can be roughly divided.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

From Jack Grealish to Eden Hazard, Europe’s struggling stars show the problem with breaking a transfer record