Evaluate each AFC team’s best offseason moves

With less than a month to go before the 2020 NFL draft and most of the contracts with free agencies, it’s time to review how each team in the AFC has fared.

If you’re the type who likes to study before the test, Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports rates each NFL team’s movements as follows.

Some teams were quiet in the off-season, hello Kansas City Chiefs. While others were aggressive, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills were.

Now it’s your turn to assign a letter note to each team’s entire offseason moves and choose which move was the best of the team. When you’re done, go to the NFC page.

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “AFC South“data-reactid =” 20 “>AFC South

The Texans acquired Cardinals’ David Johnson to run back in an off-season trade. (Photo by Jordon Kelly / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Tennessee Titans

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “AFC East“data-reactid =” 53 “>AFC East



Tom Brady has left New England. Does that affect your grade of patriot offseason moves? (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images) More

New England patriots

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “AFC North“data-reactid =” 86 “>AFC North



The ravens took a big step during the free agency and acquired Calais Campbell from the Jaguars. (Photo by James Gilbert / Getty Images) More

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “AFC West“data-reactid =” 119 “>AFC West



The Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV, but were quiet in the off-season. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images) More

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles chargers



How would you rate the offseason moves of the AFC teams? (Photo by Naomi Baker / Getty Images) More

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from Yahoo Sports:“data-reactid =” 172 “>More from Yahoo Sports: