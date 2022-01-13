Evan Neal, a standout at Alabama, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Evan Neal, a star at Alabama, has decided to enter the NFL Draft.

One of the most highly touted NFL prospects in the country has decided to enter the draft in 2022.

Alabama’s star offensive tackle Evan Neal announced on Thursday that he will forego his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL Draft instead.

Neal, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound All-American, is expected to be a No.

This year’s class has the number one overall pick.

“Bama nation, it’s been a wild ride! Now it’s time to move on to the next chapter!”

“Roll tide forever!!” Neal wrote in his Twitter announcement.

Alabama Star Evan Neal Announces His NFL Draft Decision

“Playing football at the highest level was always my goal and to be able to do that at The University of Alabama has been a dream come true… After discussing with my parents and family, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you to every single person who supported me during my time at Alabama.”