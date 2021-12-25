Evander Holyfield, ahead of Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko, is Lennox Lewis’ most difficult opponent.

Evander Holyfield, ahead of Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko, is Lennox Lewis’ toughest opponent.

The 54-year-old British boxing legend took to Instagram to reveal his most talented opponent.

Despite having fought legendary champions Tyson and Klitschko throughout his long career, Lewis chose Holyfield as his most difficult opponent.

Lewis finished his career with a 41-2-1 record, fighting Tyson and Klitschko in his final two fights in 2002 and 2003, respectively.

The British ace knocked out Tyson in the eighth round of a brutal fight, while Klitschko’s fight was stopped after Lewis opened a huge cut above the Ukrainian’s eye in the sixth round.

Despite those titanic bouts, Lewis’ 1999 doubleheader with Holyfield is a boxing legend.

Lewis won the rematch eight months later by unanimous decision after the first fight ended in a draw.

Lewis has dubbed Holyfield his toughest opponent ever as a result of those grueling fights.

People are often surprised by Lewis’ choice, but he claims Holyfield’s amateur experience is invaluable to his career.

“When I tell people Evander Holyfield was my toughest opponent, not to be confused with my toughest fight, which was Mercer,” Lewis wrote on Instagram.

“However, when you look into why that is, it makes a lot of sense.”

“Like me, Holyfield has a long amateur pedigree that has served him well in his professional career.

“He began boxing at the age of eight and went on to win an Olympic bronze medal in 1984.”

“Before he moved up to heavyweight, he was the undisputed champion, and arguably the best ever, in the cruiserweight division.

“That’s a lot of experience, and it’s safe to say he’d seen it all by the time we met for the undisputed heavyweight title in 1999.”

“When Evander’s amateur and professional experience are combined, it’s difficult not to see the level of success he’s had in the ring.”

“I’ll tease him about our two fights because he knows I won both of them even if he won’t admit it, but in all seriousness, he’s the only man who has gone 24 rounds with me.”

Lewis went on to say how important it is to build a career on a strong amateur foundation.

“I can’t emphasize the importance of amateur experience enough,” he added.

“Think of the amateurs as your professional internship… the more you learn about your craft, the better it will serve you.”

“Our extensive amateur experience propelled Evander and me to the top of our games.”

