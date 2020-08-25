Evander Holyfield looks sensational for 57 as boxing legend works up sweat with weight reps ahead of ring return

EVANDER HOLYFIELD looked in sensational shape at the age of 57 as the boxing legend worked up a sweat with a gruelling weights session.

More than nine years on from his last fight, the American veteran is hoping to jump back into the ring for a charity bout.

And Holyfield looked lean and mean as he shared his latest training session on Instagram with an intense weights session.

The boxing icon – who TWICE beat Mike Tyson during his heyday – looked physically exhausted as he clutched a kettle bell.

But Holyfield was not deterred – and even suggested he feels like he’s in the best shape of his life, despite approaching 60.

Holyfield shared his latest video on Instagram with the caption: “Feeling stronger than ever.”

His new video came just a day after his previous upload, where Holyfield left fans concerned by his slow hand-speed.

Throwing a few punches, working on his feet movement and practising his stance, the veteran naturally appeared a tad sluggish in the clip.

Holyfield captioned the post: “Morning training. Sitting at 215lbs right where I want to be.”

Having missed out on fighting Mike Tyson, who will face Roy Jones Jr later this year, Holyfield is looking for an opponent for his own comeback.

The former unified heavyweight king has been training hard regardless, with Wladimir Klitschko recently joining him in the gym.

His intense sessions include gruelling beach runs and hill climbs as he looks to build up his already-impressive fitness levels.

Many social media fans of the ex-boxer praised his gusto in the workout but some felt he was not necessarily ready for a full-on fight.

One Instagram user commented: “I’m so sorry but you are still slow.”

Another warned: “As much as I always wanted Tyson-Holyfield 3, it would be a bad idea for you to do it now.”

However, a third added: “Gotta respect the work.”