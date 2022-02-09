Even if Nottingham Forest’s promotion bid fails, Armand Traore predicts that Steve Cooper will end up in the Premier League.

Armand Traore predicts that Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will end up in the Premier League, even if his promotion bid fails.

Whether or not he leads Nottingham Forest to promotion this season, STEVE COOPER is destined for the Premier League.

Armand Traore, a former Reds left-back, thinks so, and has waxed lyrical about his managerial abilities.

Cooper took over at the City Ground from Chris Hughton in September, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

Hughton’s Forest had only one point from their first seven league games, their worst start to a season since 1913.

However, with the ex-Swansea boss in charge, the two-time European Cup winners have been transformed.

The 42-year-old has fans dreaming of a return to the Premier League, while also guiding the club to the fifth round of the FA Cup after victories over Arsenal and Leicester.

Forest are in ninth place, just two points outside the play-offs, after winning three of their last four Championship games.

Traore praised Cooper for Forest’s remarkable turnaround, saying it will only be a matter of time before he manages in the Premier League.

“When Chris Hughton was there, I heard of a few issues,” the ex-Gunners ace told SunSport via Freebets.com.

“It didn’t work out.

But since Steve Cooper arrived, things have changed dramatically.

“They’re doing it consistently, they’re looking good, the players know what they’re doing, they know their roles, and they have a very young squad, which is crucial.”

“Steve Cooper has won the World Cup with England’s Under-17s, so he understands how to manage young players.”

“Young players have no fear, but they do have hunger and drive.”

It’s a winning combination when you combine it with the right coaching and management.

“Even if Steve Cooper doesn’t take Forrest to the Premier League, he’ll end up managing there.”

He’s doing an incredible job.

He’s a manager who goes unnoticed.

“Look at what he accomplished at Swansea with the limited resources at his disposal.

It’s incredible.

They’ve finally found a manager, and I’m hoping he’ll be there for a long time.

“Nottingham Forrest is a team that deserves nothing but the best, and they deserve to play at the highest level possible.”

“The fans always supported me and the club when I played, even when the results weren’t great.”

Traore also praised Manchester United loanee James Garner, who is currently on loan at Forest.

The Senegal international, who has five caps, believes the 20-year-old could break into England’s senior squad within the next 18 months.

