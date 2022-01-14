Even if Novak Djokovic’s anti-vaxxer visa is revoked today, he could still compete in the Australian Open.

Even if Novak Djokovic’s visa is revoked today, he could still compete in the Australian Open.

Serbian tennis legend and current world number one, Novak Djokovic, may have his visa revoked today by Australia’s Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke.

No decision has yet been made, and government sources have accused Djokovic’s team of “stalling” by recently submitting piles of extra paperwork.

Djokovic is the top seed in the tournament, which begins on Monday, but there are still questions about whether he will be able to compete.

In a long-running saga, the anti-vaxxer’s visa was previously revoked, only to be reinstated by a court on Monday.

Mr Hawke is expected to make his announcement on Friday.

If Djokovic’s visa is revoked, his representatives have already stated that they will file a court challenge to any attempt to deport him.

Getting an emergency court hearing late on Friday or over the weekend is difficult, but not impossible.

Djokovic could stay in the country and compete if an appeal is filed.

Former Australian tennis player Sam Groth claimed that Djokovic’s case revealed the double standards that other tennis players face when it comes to getting vaccinated in order to compete in the prestigious Open tournament.

“A lot of the players made the decision to get vaccinated, whether they wanted to or not,” he said on Channel Nine’s Today Show on Friday.

“A lot of the players made that decision simply to be able to play at Melbourne Park.”

“For Novak, there is one rule, and for everyone else, there is one rule.”

Djokovic is eager to not only compete in the Australian Open, but also to win it, which would cement his place in history as the player with the most Grand Slam titles (21 wins).

He is currently tied for first place with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, who have each won 20 Grand Slams.

Unless the government takes action to deport him, Djokovic will play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked No. 78 in the world, in the first round of the tournament.

Djokovic may have broken Spain’s emergency travel rules when he visited Marbella last month, according to a report.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner may have violated the country’s entry requirements, according to the Daily Mail.

Djokovic allegedly did not seek approval before leaving Belgrade after Christmas, according to Spanish diplomatic sources.

A probe was ordered by the government last night.

