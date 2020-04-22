Evergrande to build two more stadiums

The owners of Chinese champion Guangzhou Evergrande will build two stadiums with capacities of 80,000 each, in addition to the club’s new 100,000-seat home.

Chinese Super League clubs are building or renovating a clutch of stadiums with the country set to host the newly expanded 2021 FIFA Club World Cup and AFC Asian Cup in 2023. But the rush on new arenas will also heighten speculation that China is gearing up for a bid to host the World Cup, possibly in 2030.

Property giant Evergrande Group has asked fans to pick their favorite designs for two more new stadiums.

“Evergrande plans to build two additional 80,000-seat football fields and invites everyone to recommend two of the six preliminary plans,” Evergrande Group said on social media.

The statement did not give any further information such as where in China or when the stadiums would be built. Evergrande, coached by Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, began work on Thursday on its eye-catching new home.